South Africa vs New Zealand: Keegan Petersen to miss Test series due to COVID-19 | Cricket News – Times of India
South Africa batsman Keegan Petersen will miss the two-match Test series in New Zealand after testing optimistic for COVID-19, South Africa’s cricket board (CSA) mentioned on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old, who was named participant of the collection within the 2-1 collection win in opposition to India at dwelling, might be changed by Zubayr Hamza, who performed his final Test over two years in the past.
“The quantity three batsman is effectively and asymptomatic. Cricket South Africa‘s (CSA) medical staff will maintain in shut contact with him to make sure his bodily and psychological well-being,” CSA mentioned in an announcement.
In a transfer to minimise COVID-19 threat, each matches will happen at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, beginning Feb. 17.
