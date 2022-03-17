South Africa without IPL-bound players for Bangladesh Tests, Zondo gets maiden call-up

“On the eve of a one-day series, and with a Test squad due to be announced, we’re still not sure what is happening,” says Test vice-captain Temba Bavuma

Middle-order batter Khaya Zondo earned his maiden Test call-up, and medium-pacer Lizaad Williams additionally discovered a spot within the 15-member South Africa squad for the two-match dwelling Test sequence in opposition to Bangladesh.

However, South Africa can be with out their total first-choice tempo assault – comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen – in addition to batters Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen as they chose the IPL over the Test sequence. Cricket South Africa had additionally mentioned they’d be leaving it as much as the gamers to make the choice, which the Test captain Dean Elgar known as a “ litmus test of loyalty “.

Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje as soon as once more missed out on choice with a longstanding again and hip concern. That additionally means there is no such thing as a readability about his availability within the IPL, the place he’s a part of the Delhi Capitals facet. Nortje final performed in November 2021, on the T20 World Cup within the UAE.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton , who was one of many reserves for the sequence in opposition to India and New Zealand, can be within the squad as is uncapped fast Daryn Dupavillon , who was additionally known as up for South Africa’s tour to Pakistan in 2021.

Batter Zubayr Hamza , who performed within the first Test in opposition to New Zealand in February, withdrew from each Test and ODI sequence due to private causes, in accordance with a CSA launch.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Zondo, who has performed six ODIs for South Africa, has been a constant performer for Dolphins in South Africa’s home 4-day match. In the final two home seasons, he has scored 786 runs in 13 matches at a mean of 52.40.

The IPL-bound gamers will fly to India for the match, which begins on March 26, on the conclusion of the ODI sequence. According to CSA’s present MoU with the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA), the board can’t refuse gamers the chance to participate within the match, as each organisations look to steadiness the livelihoods and alternatives of gamers and their duties to the nationwide workforce.

“Having all your assets at your disposal is obviously something that, as a captain, you would like,” Test vice-captain Temba Bavuma mentioned. “Am I happy? Of course. It’s a far from ideal situation. From the point of view of a player who is not affected by the IPL, we would have liked this decision to have been dealt with a lot earlier and with a lot more urgency. On the eve of a one-day series, and with a Test squad due to be announced, we’re still not sure what is happening. We could have learnt from previous years.”

“The loss of the IPL players is not ideal, but we back the CSA system, its ever-growing pipeline and most of all, the players we have selected,” CSA convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang mentioned. “Every member of the team is selected based on the excellence that they have shown over an extended period of time and there is no better opportunity for them than now, to show us what they have to offer the Proteas on this highly anticipated occasion.”

The first Test begins on March 31 in Durban and the second on April 7 in Port Elizabeth.

Squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma (vice-capt), Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo