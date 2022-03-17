South Africa without IPL-bound players for Bangladesh Tests, Zondo gets maiden call-up
“On the eve of a one-day series, and with a Test squad due to be announced, we’re still not sure what is happening,” says Test vice-captain Temba Bavuma
Zondo, who has performed six ODIs for South Africa, has been a constant performer for Dolphins in South Africa’s home 4-day match. In the final two home seasons, he has scored 786 runs in 13 matches at a mean of 52.40.
The IPL-bound gamers will fly to India for the match, which begins on March 26, on the conclusion of the ODI sequence. According to CSA’s present MoU with the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA), the board can’t refuse gamers the chance to participate within the match, as each organisations look to steadiness the livelihoods and alternatives of gamers and their duties to the nationwide workforce.
“The loss of the IPL players is not ideal, but we back the CSA system, its ever-growing pipeline and most of all, the players we have selected,” CSA convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang mentioned. “Every member of the team is selected based on the excellence that they have shown over an extended period of time and there is no better opportunity for them than now, to show us what they have to offer the Proteas on this highly anticipated occasion.”
The first Test begins on March 31 in Durban and the second on April 7 in Port Elizabeth.
Squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma (vice-capt), Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo