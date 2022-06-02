



Former South African Under-19 bowler Mondli Khumalo is in an induced coma in Bristol after being assaulted exterior a pub in Bridgwater on Saturday night time. Khumalo has suffered bleeding on the mind and has had two operations to date. He stays in a critical situation. A 27-year-old man has been arrested in reference to the incident.

Khumalo, 20, is contracted to Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland in South Africa, and is on his first abroad stint as knowledgeable for North Petherton Cricket Club. The group was out celebrating a victory final weekend when the incident befell. ESPNcricinfo understands that Khumalo was unconscious on the scene and acquired emergency medical therapy at Southmead Hospital. It will not be but identified what Khumalo’s long-term prognosis is.

North Petherton Cricket Club and Khumalo’s agent, Rob Humphries, have begun work on aiding the Khumalo household, particularly Mondli’s mom, to acquire a passport to journey to the United Kingdom to be with him. “Mondli is such a gentle guy. His mom just can’t understand how something like this could have happened to him,” Humphries advised ESPNcricinfo. “And everyone at North Petherton just adores him. He is a genuinely lovely kid. He was having a really good time here. He had bowled really well and he had become such a wonderful part of the club.”

Khumalo represented South Africa U-19 on the 2020 World Cup, has 4 first-class caps and acquired a high-performance contract from Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland for the 2022-2023 season.

Though Khumalo’s medical payments whereas he’s in hospital are coated, it’s not identified whether or not he’ll want additional therapy in future. North Petherton have arrange a crowdfunder web page in his identify to help in any manner wanted.





