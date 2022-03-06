South African hip hop artist DJ Dimplez has died | Channel
DJ Dimplez.
Photo: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
South African hip hop artist DJ Dimplez, actual identify Tumi Mooi has died.
“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez,” the household confirmed in a press release to Channel24.
The household mentioned DJ Dimplez died on Sunday of a sudden mind haemorrhage. They requested respect and area as “we process Tumi’s tragic passing.”
Dimplez’s hit songs embody Way Up that includes Cassper Nyovest, Vacation that includes Anatii & Da LES, and his characteristic on Riky Rick’s Amantombazane remix. In 2019 he launched the album Kubu.
He was additionally the brains He can also be the brains behind Pop Bottles – a preferred hip hop occasion in Johannesburg.
Tributes from followers and business pals are pouring in on social media, with many expressing their disbelief.
Oh Tumi… such a candy, candy soul. ????????
— Bonang Matheba ?? (@Bonang) March 6, 2022
