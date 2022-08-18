South African households were R1.2 trillion poorer in the three months to end June | Businessinsider

South African households at the moment are collectively greater than R1.2 trillion poorer than a 12 months in the past, for the three months to finish June.

An index discovered that households’ wealth dropped by R1.23 trillion, to R15.75 trillion.

The drop was principally due to a ten% drop within the worth of family monetary property.

This is in line with the most recent Momentum-Unisa Household Wealth Index report, which tracks the wealth of households based mostly on subtracting the worth of their excellent debt from the worth of their property.

The decline was principally due to a ten% drop within the worth of family monetary property resembling pension funds and long-term insurance coverage, and investments resembling unit trusts.

Source: Momentum-Unisa

Fear guidelines



Recession fears in main economies, in addition to worries of runaway inflation got as cause for the decline in wealth.

Fears of a drop in financial exercise has dampened the keenness of overseas traders when it got here to purchasing South African bonds and equities.

An improve in rates of interest (which is supposed to curb rising costs) in main economies, has additionally made it extra engaging for traders in these markets to maintain their cash there, quite than make investments it in SA.

All of this resulted within the JSE All Share Index shedding 12.3% of its worth, and the All-Bond Index dropping 3.7% in worth from the top of the primary quarter 2022 to the top of second quarter 2022.

“These declines resulted in a decrease of R553.7 billion in the value of pension funds and long-term insurance, and an even larger decrease of R776.9 billion in the value of other investments.”

An improve in debt

Aside from a drop within the worth of monetary property, there was additionally an increase in family liabilities, which elevated by about R39 billion.

“It is estimated outstanding household debt increased to R2.67 trillion in the second quarter 2022, while household assets decreased to R18.42 trillion.”

All the primary legal responsibility classes resembling mortgages, car and different secured loans, unsecured loans, and credit score amenities, in addition to liabilities resembling municipal debt, elevated in the course of the interval.

“Momentum-Unisa estimated outstanding mortgages increased by R19.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022; vehicle and other secured debt by R7.4 billion; unsecured loans and credit facilities by R6.2 billion and other liabilities by R6.1 billion.”

Though the report factors out that it doesn’t measure earnings and expenditure, it notes that there’s a correlation.

“In the long run, a 1% change in real household wealth is on average associated with a 0.8% change in real household consumption expenditure.”

It provides that family expenditure impacts financial progress, which in flip impacts employment. Therefore, growing family wealth within the type of rising actual asset values might help in employment progress.

Despite the autumn within the second quarter, it seems like there’ll quickly be an enchancment.

“Preliminary data indicates that household wealth may recover somewhat in the third quarter of 2022. Should this happen, it can be ascribed to a stabilisation and moderate recovery in share prices.”