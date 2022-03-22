South American film director tells story about the sufferings of an indigenous tribe

Grandesso Federico has an unique interview with Paraguayan director Paz Encina about her movie EAMI, which gained the Tiger award on the Rotterdam Film Festival 2022.

Eami means ‘forest’ in Ayoreo. It additionally means ‘world’. The indigenous Ayoreo-Totobiegosode individuals don’t make a distinction: the timber, animals, and vegetation which have surrounded them for hundreds of years are all that they know. They now dwell in an space experiencing the quickest deforestation on the planet. Paraguayan director Paz Encina travelled to Chaco for this movie. She immersed herself in Ayoreo-Totobiegosode mythology, and listened to heart-rending tales about how the individuals are being chased off their land. Based on the data she acquired, she made a dreamy, magic-realist movie about slightly woman referred to as Eami. After her village is destroyed and her neighborhood disintegrates, Eami wanders the rainforest – writes Gradesso Federico.

Paz ENCINA (b. 1971, Asunción, Paraguay) obtained a Master’s in Cinematography in 2001. She has gained a number of awards for her movies. From 2002 to 2003 she taught audio-visual expression and directing on the University of Asunción and on the Paraguayan Art Academy. Hamaca Paraguaya (2005) gained the Un Certain Regard FIPRESCI prize at Cannes. Thereafter, Encina directed brief movies (the Río Paraguay collection, Viento Sur), a documentary (Ejercicios de memoria) andEAMI – La memoria del monte, chosen for the IFFR Tiger Competition 2022.

To start with, the place did the thought for this story come from?

Paz Encina:I wished to inform a love story that was as standard as potential and I instructed a buddy who instructed me that this story was within the Totobiegosode neighborhood, so I made a decision to go therey. When I arrived, they instructed me that sure, this story existed, however that they weren’t keen on speaking about it in any respect, so I requested them what they wished to speak about and that is when the potential for making the movie got here up, which got here to me virtually like a future…

What position does nature performs within the movie? Nature appears to be a ‘flesh and blood’ protagonist.

PE:The Totobiegosode do not differentiate between animals, people and vegetation, so what surrounds us inside nature has the identical significance as it could possibly have for any particular person and that is why the entire bush is as a lot a protagonist as Eami and her pals. This was one thing that I really skilled with them – Lucas, the boy who’s on the lookout for his chicken, really had a chicken with whom he had a really shut relationship, his identify is Miacacái, and whereas he was filming and as we did not movie close to the neighborhood however about 3,000 kilometres away, Lucas was very apprehensive about having left his chicken, he thought that with out him, he was going to die.

What is the present scenario in your nation concerning the expulsion of indigenous individuals?

PE:With the Ayoreo individuals particularly, there may be presently a precautionary measure towards deforestation, however every thing has come to a standstill due to the pandemic. They themselves handle their territory and what they most need is that the territory wherein they assume there are nonetheless Ayoreo dwelling in voluntary isolation be preserved, however deforestation doesn’t cease, and the scenario is all the time delicate as a result of they assume that their very own species may disappear.

What was your encounter with these indigenous peoples like? How did you relate to them?

PE:That’s a very good query, as a result of it is a neighborhood that’s not really easy to succeed in. I’ve a buddy, José Elizeche, the identical buddy who took me to the neighborhood. He is a communicator and has been working with indigenous communities for 20 years and he knew the leaders of the Ayoreo neighborhood. I labored with him for the six years that the movie course of lasted. He labored as an intercultural advisor and all choices have been made below his supervision. We additionally labored with Tagüide Picanerái, a younger chief of the Community who suggested us particularly within the script stage.

Deforestation is a theme of your movie. In Europe there’s a robust debate about deforestation in several elements of the world. Do you assume that simpler measures needs to be taken at a world stage to cease this development?

PE:Yes, in fact! The injury that the planet is struggling due to that is monumental and plainly no person is conscious of it. It is admittedly critical what is going on, however it might appear that nobody is taking the dimensions of the injury into consideration. Maybe by the point we need to realise this it will likely be too late…The time is now!

