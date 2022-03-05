South Australia bat out rain-affected draw with Queensland

Jake Lehmann made 102 within the first innings and Liam Scott took 5 for 46 however South Australia opted to not chase 253 off 50 overs on the ultimate day

South Australia 9 for 244 dec (Lehmann 102) & 3 for 115 (Weatherald 60*) drew with Queensland 8 for 305 dec (Clayton 85, Peirson 65) & 191 (Truloff 64, Scott 5-46)

South Australia declined a probably season-reviving run chase and settled for a draw of their penultimate-round Sheffield Shield match towards Queensland in Brisbane.

Set a difficult 253 off 50 overs on the Gabba, SA not often confirmed curiosity in chasing down the goal and, regardless of needing a win to remain in contact on the Shield ladder, have been 3-115 when the match was known as to an early finish after 37 overs.

Opener Jake Weatherald scored the majority of the runs with a watchful 60 not out off 112 balls. SA have been 38 off 11 overs when the second wicket fell – each scalps claimed by Xavier Bartlett (2-30). Opener and debutant captain Henry Hunt scored 15 on the prime of the order and Jake Carder contributed 11 earlier than the run-rate additional slowed.

Earlier within the day, Queensland scored at 4.5 run per over in compiling a second innings rating of 191. Sam Truloff top-scored with a quickfire 64, whereas younger bowler Liam Scott picked up career-best figures (5-46).