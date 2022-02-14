South East Melbourne and Melbourne United to meet for rematch after brutal Throwdown

The first all-Victorian conflict of the NBL season was fiery and the rematch guarantees to have simply as a lot feeling.

It’s been some time since a hoops sport was the most well liked ticket on the town however, 4 days out from the Throwdown basketbrawl rematch, the thrill in Melbourne is palpable.

Bitter rivals Melbourne and South East Melbourne obtained again on the winners listing on the weekend, United disposing of the Perth Wildcats on Saturday and the Phoenix caring for Tasmania on Sunday.

Now, all eyes are on one another as they face off for the primary time because the spiteful pre-Christmas encounter that had a large dunk that eclipsed 10 million views on social media, intense celebrations, a giant hip-and-shoulder, a sideline scuffle, behind the scenes argy-bargy and a suspension to high it off.

It shall be a shock if there are not any fireworks within the return bout.

Phoenix coach Simon Mitchell stated the main focus was now squarely on what his aspect should do to take care of its supremacy over United after it claimed a 96-84 win within the fiery December 12 encounter.

“It’s a Thursday night, it’s in Melbourne, I can’t wait,” Mitchell stated.

“I hope it’s a great crowd.

“You’ve got two of the top-three teams in the league at the moment, and yeah, I think all of Melbourne should be scrapping for a ticket.”

Phoenix can nearly see the opposite aspect of a Covid crush that has pressured six gamers – and Mitchell – onto the sidelines at totally different occasions over the previous month.

Import level guard Xavier Munford stays the lacking hyperlink after he was a late scratching from Thursday night time’s conflict with Sydney.

The uncertainty of the Covid protocols means Munford is a wait and see for the Throwdown.

“I was hoping I wouldn’t get that question, I was thinking don’t ask about Munford,” Mitchell stated.

“I’ve got no idea, mate.

“I think he might get out on Wednesday … I’m the wrong bloke to ask.”