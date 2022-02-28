South East Melbourne sticking with ‘horses for courses’ strategy

Simon Mitchell says there’s most likely just one participant on South East Melbourne’s roster who can financial institution on enjoying greater than half-hour per recreation.

If your title isn’t Mitch Creek, minutes aren’t a assure on the deep South East Melbourne Phoenix roster.

Captain Kyle Adnam is aware of that higher than everybody.

This month, he was pressured to spend every week on the sidelines after a bout of Covid-19, performed a marathon 35 minutes in his return towards Tasmania, 23 towards Melbourne United within the Throwdown and “bupkis” towards the Bullets – simply 10 minutes.

Watch Every Game of the 21/22 NBL Season Live & On-Demand with ESPN on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start Your Free Trial >

Then got here his unbelievable efficiency towards Perth, the place he potted a matchwinning 13 factors within the final quarter on his approach to a game-high 24 in a significant 86-80 win over the Wildcats.

The fluctuation in enjoying time is a results of coach Simon Mitchell’s “horses for courses” method the place he runs with the recent hand throughout every recreation.

“Our team’s a bit of horses for courses and it’s going to be someone’s night any given situation,” Mitchell mentioned.

“I don’t go in there with a plan and say this guy’s playing 30 minutes tonight, (although you) probably could say that about Creeky most nights.

“We have an idea of where we think we can get advantages but, at the end of the day, it’s really just about who is on on the night and just rolling with them as much as we possibly can.

“(Saturday) was his (Adnam’s) night and it wasn’t X’s (Xavier Munford).”

The Phoenix has the most effective a part of every week to organize for 2 video games in 48 hours and Mitchell says “any rest is good rest”.

His aspect is second on the NBL ladder however he’s aware of a muddle beneath preventing for finals seeding in a Covid-impacted season that has a number of groups but to atone for video games.

“Right now, with a full squad, it’s a really good opportunity to try to string some wins together and that’s (the Perth win) two (in a row) for us,” he mentioned.

“We haven’t got more than three (wins in a row) this season, so we’ve just got to continue to get better and give ourselves opportunities to win and try to build some separation. It’s in our hands to steer clear of the messy results (below us).

“We’ve just got to keep ourselves up in that top two and give ourselves a really good chance down the stretch.”