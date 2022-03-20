South-east Queensland City Deal to deliver $1.8 billion in infrastructure
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Brisbane lord mayor Adrian Schrinner, in his capability as chairman of the Council of Mayors (SEQ), will formally log out on the deal in Brisbane on Monday.
Ahead of his go to, Mr Morrison mentioned the tasks recognized within the SEQ City Deal would generate about 2000 jobs and set the state as much as be within the “best position” to host the 2032 Olympic Games.
“South-east Queensland is one of the fastest growing regions in Australia, and with the population expected to continue to grow, it is crucial that we invest in the infrastructure it needs to thrive for decades to come,” he mentioned.
“From Brisbane to Toowoomba, Ipswich to the Sunshine Coast and everywhere in between, this deal delivers for south-east Queenslanders.
“We all share a vision of a more connected, liveable and export-competitive region, and this brings that vision to life.”
Ms Palaszczuk, who additionally serves as Queensland’s Olympics Minister, has repeatedly clashed with Mr Morrison over issues comparable to disaster management, hospital funding and COVID restrictions in latest instances.
The City Deal meant a truce, no less than for now.
“I have always said we work best when we work together,” Ms Palaszczuk mentioned of the City Deal.
“The City Deal provides vital infrastructure to plan for our growing population. That includes new transport links for the Gabba in time for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
“The winners are Queenslanders.”
Cr Schrinner additionally sang from the cross-government, and cross-party, co-operation hymnbook.
“This deal demonstrates what great things can be achieved when all levels of government work together,” he mentioned.
The lord mayor mentioned there won’t have been a time when such co-operation was so critically necessary, as south-east Queensland continues to cope with speedy inhabitants development.
“We’re also a decade away from the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games which presents a unique chance to showcase our region to the world while establishing a legacy that can continue to deliver for the generations to come,” he mentioned.
“This City Deal puts us on a path to manage population growth, deliver the best-ever Games and, importantly, improve the lives of all of our residents through ongoing co-operation.
“We look forward to continuing to work closely with industry and the other levels of government to empower the SEQ City Deal to deliver the needs of our rapidly growing region.”