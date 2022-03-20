South-east Queensland City Deal to deliver $1.8 billion in infrastructure

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Brisbane lord mayor Adrian Schrinner, in his capability as chairman of the Council of Mayors (SEQ), will formally log out on the deal in Brisbane on Monday.

Ahead of his go to, Mr Morrison mentioned the tasks recognized within the SEQ City Deal would generate about 2000 jobs and set the state as much as be within the “best position” to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

“South-east Queensland is one of the fastest growing regions in Australia, and with the population expected to continue to grow, it is crucial that we invest in the infrastructure it needs to thrive for decades to come,” he mentioned.

“From Brisbane to Toowoomba, Ipswich to the Sunshine Coast and everywhere in between, this deal delivers for south-east Queenslanders.

“We all share a vision of a more connected, liveable and export-competitive region, and this brings that vision to life.”