South Korea approves Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for ages 5-11 – Times of India
SEOUL: South Korean well being officers on Wednesday accepted Pfizer‘s Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, increasing the nation’s immunization program within the face of a large omicron outbreak that’s driving up hospitalizations and deaths.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported a file 171,452 new virus circumstances on Wednesday, practically a 40-fold enhance from ranges in mid-January when omicron first emerged because the nation’s dominant pressure. The 99 new deaths have been the best each day tally since Dec. 31, when the nation was grappling with a delta-driven surge that buckled hospital programs.
More than 500 virus sufferers at the moment are in severe or important situation, up from round 200 in mid-February.
In a long-awaited announcement, the Ministry of Drug and Food Safety mentioned it accepted the Pfizer vaccine because the nation’s first shot for use for kids aged 5 to 11. The KDCA mentioned it is going to announce a vaccine rollout plan for this age group in March.
The Pfizer shot is already used for kids aged 5 to 11 in additional than 60 international locations, together with the United States and within the European Union, the MDFS mentioned in a press launch. The vaccine will assist shield youthful kids from infections or severe sickness amid South Korea’s fast-developing omicron surge, it added.
Teenagers and youthful kids have been linked to a rising variety of infections in current weeks, in accordance with KDCA knowledge, a worrisome growth as faculties put together for brand new semesters in March.
The nation had earlier accepted vaccinations for folks 12 years and older. As of Wednesday, 86.4% of South Korea’s greater than 51 million folks have been vaccinated and practically 60% have acquired booster pictures.
South Korea was seen as a hit story early within the pandemic after it contained infections and hospitalizations extra successfully than most international locations within the West. Health authorities labored carefully with biotech corporations to ramp up laboratory checks and aggressively mobilized technological instruments and public staff to hint contacts and implement quarantines.
But officers have been accused of prematurely easing social distancing guidelines forward of a devastating delta-driven unfold in December and early January. The nation’s strengths have been additional eroded by the extremely transmissible omicron variant, which is stretching worn-out well being and public staff.
The nation has been compelled to reshape its pandemic response in a approach that successfully tolerates the virus’ unfold among the many broader inhabitants whereas concentrating medical sources to guard high-risk teams, together with folks 60 years or older and people with pre-existing medical situations.
Officials have considerably eased quarantine restrictions and lowered contact tracing, whereas greater than 520,000 folks with delicate or reasonable signs are at present being handled at dwelling to avoid wasting hospital house. The nation has additionally reshaped its testing coverage round speedy antigen take a look at kits, regardless of issues over their accuracy and propensity for false-negative outcomes, to avoid wasting laboratory checks largely for precedence teams.
Many South Koreans are cautious of the bend-but-not-break method because the nation continues to report a few of the world’s highest each day an infection numbers.
Authorities appear to have restricted political capability to strengthen social distancing forward of the March presidential election, given folks’s fatigue and frustration with prolonged restrictions and the pressure on service sector companies. Despite the rising outbreak, officers final week prolonged restaurant eating hours by an hour to 10 p.m. over financial concerns, though they’ve to date maintained a six-person restrict on non-public social gatherings.
“It would be crucial for us to weather the virus spread while minimizing serious illnesses and deaths,” Health Ministry official Son Youngrae mentioned throughout a briefing. He mentioned South Korea’s CO-19 hospital capacities had expanded for the reason that delta wave and at the moment are capable of deal with round 2,000 sufferers with severe diseases.
