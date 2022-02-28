South Korea bans exports of strategic items to Russia, joins SWIFT sanctions

South Korea will tighten export controls towards Russia, by banning exports of strategic objects, and be a part of Western international locations’ strikes to dam some Russian banks from the SWIFT worldwide funds system, Seoul’s overseas ministry mentioned on Monday.

The Korean authorities has additionally determined to advertise the extra launch of strategic oil reserves for stabilization of the worldwide vitality market and to additional overview different measures such because the resale of LNG to Europe, the ministry mentioned in assertion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Korean government condemned Russia’s armed invasion of Ukraine and, as a responsible member of the international community, decided to actively participate in the international community’s efforts, including economic sanctions, for a peaceful resolution of the situation,” the assertion mentioned.

Among the strategic objects that can be managed are provides of electronics, semiconductors, computer systems, info and communications, sensors and lasers, navigation and avionics, and marine and aerospace gear.

South Korea will increase humanitarian help to Ukraine, the ministry added, saying its selections have been formally notified to the US authorities via diplomatic channels.

Read extra:

US asks Americans in Russia to ‘consider’ leaving immediately

Rouble tumbles to record low as West steps up Russian sanctions

Russia admits ‘killed’ troops in Ukraine, labels Ukrainian soldiers as ‘Nazis’