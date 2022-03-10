South Korea elects opposition conservative Yoon Suk Yeol to be next president | CNN



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

—

Conservative Yoon Suk Yeol is ready to turn into South Korea’s next president after Lee Jae-myung, from the ruling Democratic Party, conceded defeat.

In a nail-biting vote, the opposition chief received 48.56% of the poll share, forward of Lee’s 47.83%, with 99.99% of the overall votes counted, South Korea’s National Election Commission stated on Thursday.

Incumbent Moon Jae-in was not allowed to run for a second time period because the presidency is a single time period of 5 years in South Korea.

In a speech at get together headquarters in Seoul, Lee blamed himself for the defeat.

“Fellow Koreans, we did our best, but we did not live up to expectations,” he stated. “I would like to express my apologies to the many citizens of the country who have left their daily lives behind and have been with us. Thank you for your passionate devotion,” he added, in line with Lee’s marketing campaign.

“This is all because of my shortcomings. This is not your defeat nor the Democratic Party’s defeat. All responsibility rests solely on me,” he stated.

Yoon pledged unity in his victory speech. “Now, the competition is over, and we should unite for the people and the Republic of Korea,” he stated, including, “Today’s result is a victory by the great people.”

Yoon is a newcomer to politics, having spent the final 27 years of his profession as a prosecutor. He started his political profession after serving because the chief prosecutor that led high-profile investigations into corruption scandals that plagued President Moon’s aides.

Yoon’s victory places the Korean authorities again in conservative arms, greater than 5 years after conservative Park Geun-hye was impeached over her personal corruption scandal.

Yoon should take care of threats from North Korea, rising tensions between the US and China, and lead South Korea via the following stage of the pandemic.

Lee despatched congratulations to his rival: “Congratulations to Yoon Suk Yeol. I earnestly ask the President elect to usher in an era of unity and harmony beyond division and conflict.”

“I still believe in our people. Our people were great. Even during the Covid-19 crisis, you showed a high sense of democracy with a high voter turnout. As long as you are there, Korea will keep moving forward. I hope that we will overcome the Covid-19 crisis as soon as possible and return to our daily lives,” Lee stated.