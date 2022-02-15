South Korea fumes over ‘biased judgments’ at Beijing 2022

In current years, relations between the 2 international locations have been tense each politically and culturally and this yr’s Games have brought about additional flashpoints.

During the opening ceremony, a girl on stage seemed to be carrying a conventional Korean hanbok gown, which South Koreans have lengthy been irked about, deeming China to be passing off South Korean tradition as its personal.

On the next day, South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party launched a press release criticizing China and demanding it stops “stealing” its “culture.”

South Korean folks additionally expressed their outrage on-line.

“I’m mad that they’ve introduced a person wearing hanbok on an international Olympic stage as a Chinese person! I’m mad that they are introducing Korean culture as Chinese to the world,” one wrote on Twitter

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul stated on Wednesday that China consists of 56 ethnic teams, and it’s “not only their wish but also their right” to put on ethnic garments through the Games.

“The Korean ethnic group in China and the North and South of the Korean Peninsula are of the same origin and share a common traditional culture, including clothing,” the embassy stated.

“The so-called ‘cultural project’ and ‘cultural appropriation’ are completely untenable.”

It’s not the primary time there was a cultural battle between the 2 international locations. Last yr, there was a row over South Korea’s conventional meals of kimchi.

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued tips which stipulated that Xinqi is to be the brand new, official Chinese identify for okay imchi

The tips, applied with the purpose of differentiating Korean kimchi from Chinese fermented greens — pao cai — kicked off a wave of heated debates amongst media and residents of each international locations.

Further including to the current rigidity, South Koreans have been indignant by what some deem to be unfair officiating throughout this month’s video games.

On February 7, two South Korean pace skaters — Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo — acquired penalties after ending first and second of their respective semifinal teams of the 1,000m quick monitor occasion.

Hwang was disqualified for making an unlawful late move that brought about contact, and Lee for altering lanes which additionally brought about contact.

The penalties allowed two skaters to qualify for the ultimate, which coincidentally had been from China.

Chinese skaters Ren Ziwei and Li Wenlong ultimately received the gold and silver medal within the remaining, whereas Hungary’s Shaoang Liu took the bronze.

Shaolin Liu, the brother of the bronze medalist and a pace skater himself, had completed first however was dominated out for receiving two yellow playing cards after a overview.

Both South Korea and Hungary inquired in regards to the referee’s judgments, however the International Skating Union (ISU) stated it “stands by his [the Video Referee] final decisions.”

Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) stated the Korean delegation will file a petition to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The chairman of the committee Lee Kee-heung additionally had a digital discuss with the ISU president Jan Dijkema on Wednesday to “strongly protest” in opposition to the “biased judgments” seen on the quick monitor occasion, KSOC stated in a statement

Head of the South Korean athletic delegation Yoon Hong-geun stated on Tuesday that the South Korean folks have requested the athletes to come back again dwelling after the alleged unfair ruling.

But he stated athletes will do their finest to deliver “more tears and more joy” through the remaining occasions.

Subsequently South Korea’s Hwang did ship some pleasure as he navigated his approach via a big, chaotic subject to win the boys’s 1,500m and safe South Korea’s first quick monitor medal at Beijing 2022.

“I was frustrated when I was knocked out of the 1,000m but I thought I got the penalty because I didn’t race clean enough,” Hwang instructed the official Beijing 2022 media web site on Thursday.

“I don’t think there was any influence due to the rivalry (between the Koreans and Chinese) in the judge’s decision. Today, we raced clean, it was part of our strategy.”

Nonetheless folks from South Korea have been voicing their opinions on-line about Monday’s 1,000m quick monitor semifinals.

The hashtags “if it’s going to be like this” and “do the Olympics just among yourselves” began trending on Twitter in South Korea.

“Why are we doing this Olympics, it’s not bringing the world together at all,” a South Korean tweeted

Hwang’s Instagram remark sections shortly stuffed with each supporting and hate messages — together with flags of each international locations.

South Korean politicians additionally commented about what had occurred on Monday.

The Ruling Democratic Party’s flooring chief Yun Ho-jung stated he could not sleep attributable to anger, whereas People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo known as for China to “immediately cancel its dirty judgment,” claiming gold medals had been stolen.

“If China invites people from all over the world and undermines the Olympic spirit and pursues its own interests only, the Winter Olympics will end as China’s poor local feast for the poor family of China, not a festival for the people of the world,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul launched a press release on Wednesday expressing “serious concern” over South Korean media and politicians stirring up “anti-China sentiment.”

“The judges of each event are selected by the IOC and the International Sports Federations. No country or government has the right to interfere,” reads the assertion.

In response to the Chinese assertion, South Korean Foreign Ministry stated that international diplomatic missions must be “prudent” whereas respecting the host nation’s conditions and sentiment when publicly commenting on the host nation’s information media and politician feedback.

While Hwang received gold within the 1,500m on Wednesday, China’s Ren Ziwei acquired disqualified within the semifinal.

The Chinese Embassy additionally launched a separate assertion, congratulating Hwang on profitable his nation’s first gold in Beijing on its social media, saying that they “hope that athletes from China and South Korea will make great achievements in the Beijing Winter Olympics.”

As properly as cultural clashes, tensions between China and South Korea have additionally been current within the political sphere.

In 2017, the diplomatic relationship between China and South Korea was examined by the North Korea disaster after the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) defence system, which turned absolutely operational in September.

Beijing was strongly against that deployment, set in movement by Moon Jae-in’s predecessor, impeached President Park Geun-hye.

A South Korean car-maker and a grocery store chain additionally skilled a drop of their gross sales in China within the months after the THAAD announcement.

Professor on the Korea National Diplomatic Academy Kim Han-kwon instructed Yonhap News Agency that China’s strengthened “patriotic and nationalist ideology education” has elevated delight of their tradition and system, which is sure to develop conflicts with international locations which have a variety of cultural sharing like South Korea.

He added that China is more likely to proceed such schooling, which may result in unintended cultural conflicts with South Korea “over a considerable period of time.”

Kim said that since last year there was a development from China to strengthen pleasant cooperation with neighboring international locations, which he stated Korea ought to make good use of to make clear its values to China whereas avoiding cultural conflicts unintended by the 2 governments.

This yr marks thirtieth anniversary of the institution of South Korea and China’s diplomatic relations.