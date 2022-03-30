South Korea has key rocket launch, days after North’s ICBM test

toggle caption Bloomberg/Bloomberg by way of Getty Images

Bloomberg/Bloomberg by way of Getty Images

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea stated it made its first profitable launch of a solid-fuel rocket Wednesday in what it known as a significant improvement towards buying an area surveillance functionality amid rising animosities with rival North Korea.

The launch got here six days after North Korea carried out its first intercontinental ballistic missile check since 2017 in an obvious try to broaden its weapons arsenal and enhance strain on the Biden administration amid stalled talks.

South Korea’s domestically constructed solid-propellant rocket was launched from a state-run testing facility with the presence of Defense Minister Suh Wook and different senior officers, the Defense Ministry stated in an announcement.

It stated solid-fuel rockets have less complicated constructions and are cheaper to develop and manufacture than liquid-fuel rockets. It stated solid-fuel rockets additionally scale back launch occasions. The assertion stated South Korea will quickly launch a spy satellite tv for pc into orbit aboard a solid-fuel rocket.

South Korea at present has no navy reconnaissance satellite tv for pc of its personal and is determined by U.S. spy satellites to observe strategic amenities in North Korea.

In 2020, South Korea gained U.S. consent to make use of strong gasoline for area launch autos, a restriction that Washington had beforehand imposed on its key Asian ally out of issues that its use may result in constructing greater missiles and set off a regional arms race.

Wednesday’s launch got here amid tensions over North Korea’s ICBM launch final Thursday, which broke its personal moratorium on large weapons assessments and violated a number of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry concluded earlier this week that North Korea fired the Hwasong-15 ICBM, reasonably than the newer, greater, longer-range Hwasong-17 that North Korea claimed to have examined.

“Coming at a very grave time following North Korea’s lifting of the weapons tests moratorium, this successful test-launch of the solid-fuel space launch vehicle is a key milestone in our military’s efforts to (build) a unilateral space-based surveillance system and bolster defense capability,” the South Korean assertion stated.

The rival Koreas stay divided alongside a closely fortified border since their division on the finish of the World War II in 1945. To deal with North Korea’s growing nuclear threats, South Korea has been constructing and buying highly effective typical missiles, stealth fighter jets and different high-tech weapons programs. But South Korea has no nuclear weapons and it is below the safety of the U.S. “nuclear umbrella,” which ensures a devastating American response within the occasion of an assault on its ally.