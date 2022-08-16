South Korea offers aid in return for North’s denuclearisation

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol provided North Korea an assist bundle in return for the nation’s denuclearisation on Monday.

Suk-Yeol known as the scaling again of nuclear wepons “essential” within the step in the direction of peace, proposing assist with meals, power and assist in modernising necessary infrastructure in North Korea, equivalent to ports, airports and hospitals.

This proposal appears unlikely to be welcomed by Pyongyang with open arms, given its newest menace to “wipe out” Seoul authorities because of a current COVID-19 outbreak.

Just a month in the past, chief Kim Jong Un mentioned his nation was “ready to mobilise” its nuclear weapons in any army battle with the US and Seoul.