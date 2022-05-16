South Korea Offers North Korea “Humanitarian Aid” Amid Covid Outbreak

Yoon Suk Yeol assumed cost as South Korea’s President earlier this month.

Seoul:

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol stated on Monday the nation will spare no effort to assist North Korea, because the remoted nation battles a COVID-19 outbreak, and reiterated he’ll stay open for humanitarian support.

“If North Korea responds (to our support), we will spare no medicines including COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and health personnel,” stated Yoon in a speech on the plenary session of the National Assembly.

Separately within the speech, Yoon additionally stated he’ll talk about with US President Joe Biden methods to strengthen cooperation on the worldwide provide chain by means of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Biden is scheduled to go to the nation this week.

