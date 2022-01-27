Sports
South Korea on the verge of FIFA World Cup qualification after Cho downs Lebanon | Football News – Times of India
HONG KONG: South Korea moved to the verge of qualification for November’s World Cup finals in Qatar on Thursday as Cho Gue-sung’s purpose earned Paulo Bento’s aspect a 1-0 win over Lebanon in Sidon.
The Koreans, lacking injured duo Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan, have been made to work for a win that strikes them on to 17 factors from seven video games in Group A of Asia’s preliminaries.
That factors tally means the Koreans will likely be confirmed as World Cup qualifiers if the United Arab Emirates don’t defeat Syria of their assembly in Dubai afterward Thursday and are not less than sure of a spot within the playoffs.
Cho scored the sport’s solely purpose when he latched onto Hwang Ui-jo’s low curling cross from the left, the ahead steering the ball dwelling from shut vary.
Lebanon have been removed from outplayed, nevertheless, with brothers Alexander and Felix Melki each hitting the woodwork for Ivan Hasek’s aspect.
In Group B, Australia thrashed Vietnam 4-0 in Melbourne however stay in third place within the standings after second-placed Japan downed a poor China aspect 2-0 at Saitama Stadium.
The Socceroos took a two-goal lead into the interval by way of a header from Jamie Maclaren and a deft end by Tom Rogic earlier than the Vietnamese fought to discover a manner again into the sport within the second half.
But a lobbed effort from Craig Goodwin within the 72nd minute and Riley McGree’s shot from distance secured the factors, even with coach Graham Arnold pressured to look at from isolation after a constructive COVID-19 check.
“I can’t be more pleased with the energy,” mentioned assistant coach Rene Meulensteen. “We knew it was going to be a challenge because that’s what international football is about.”
Japan held on to second spot with victory over a Chinese aspect that noticed their hopes of a playoff place all-but extinguished.
Yuya Osako gave the Japanese the lead within the thirteenth minute from the penalty spot, giving goalkeeper Yan Junling little likelihood with a firmly taken effort after Junya Ito’s cross had been dealt with by Wang Shenchao.
Japan have been not often troubled by a Chinese aspect being led by new coach Li Xiaopeng for the primary time, with the guests struggling to realize possession outdoors their very own half.
Ito added a deserved second purpose within the 61st minute when he met substitute Yuta Nakayama‘s pinpoint cross from the left with a header that flew into the underside nook.
Only the highest two nations in every of Asia’s two teams are assured to advance to the World Cup, with the third-placed finishers dealing with off in a playoff for the proper to satisfy a South American aspect for a attainable fifth Asian berth in Qatar.
