South Korea pays Iran’s UN dues with frozen assets

South Korea has used $18 million of frozen Iranian belongings to pay Tehran’s dues to the UN, Seoul stated Sunday, in a transfer to right away restore the nation’s voting rights.

The cost was made Friday in cooperation with the United States and the UN after Iran made an “emergency request” asking South Korea to pay the dues, Seoul’s finance ministry stated in a press release.

Iran has greater than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen at two South Korean banks resulting from US sanctions.

“Iran’s voting right at the UN General Assembly is expected to be immediately restored with the payment,” the ministry stated.

Tehran’s mission to the UN informed AFP the cost had been “completed”.

The Islamic republic was South Korea’s third-largest Middle Eastern commerce associate earlier than the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions.

The UN cited unpaid dues when it suspended Iran’s voting rights on the General Assembly earlier this month.

Under the UN constitution, a member nation’s proper to vote is suspended when its arrears equal or exceed the dues it ought to have paid over the previous two years.

Iran additionally misplaced its vote over unpaid dues final 12 months. It stated it couldn’t pay even the minimal quantity due to US financial sanctions.

After months of negotiations it was granted an exemption — it was allowed to entry cash blocked by the US Treasury — and received again its vote in June in time for the election of latest members of the Security Council.

