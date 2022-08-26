South Korea records world’s lowest fertility rate — again

The nation’s fertility price, which signifies the typical variety of kids a girl may have in her lifetime, sunk to 0.81 in 2021 — 0.03% decrease than the earlier 12 months, in line with government-run Statistics Korea.

To preserve a secure inhabitants, international locations want a fertility price of two.1 — something above that signifies inhabitants progress.

And as fertility charges drop, South Korean girls are additionally having infants later in life. The common age of girls that gave beginning in 2021 was 33.4 — 0.2 years older than the earlier 12 months, in line with the statistics company.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s inhabitants can be getting older, indicating a demographic decline that specialists worry will depart the nation with too few folks of working age to help its burgeoning aged inhabitants — each by paying taxes and filling jobs in fields equivalent to well being care and residential help.

As of last November , 16.8% of South Koreans have been over 65 years previous, whereas simply 11.8% have been age 14 or underneath.

That proportion of aged Koreans is rising quickly — it elevated by greater than 5% between 2020 and 2021, in line with census knowledge. Meanwhile, the working age inhabitants — folks between ages 15 and 64 — declined by 0.9% between 2020 and 2021.

In South Korea and Japan, there are related causes behind the decline in births — together with demanding work cultures, stagnating wages, rising prices of dwelling and skyrocketing housing costs.

Many South Korean girls say they simply do not have the time, cash, or emotional capability to go on dates as they put their profession first in a extremely aggressive job market through which they typically face a patriarchal tradition and gender inequality.

The South Korean authorities has launched a number of measures lately to deal with the falling fertility price, together with permitting each dad and mom to take parental depart on the similar time and increasing paid paternal depart.

Social campaigns have inspired males to tackle a extra energetic function in childcare and home tasks, and in some components of the nation, authorities are handing out “new baby vouchers” to encourage dad and mom to have extra kids.