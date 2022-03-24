South Korea Says Fired Missiles “From Ground, Sea, Air” In Reply To North

North Korea on Thursday examined a brand new intercontinental ballistic missile. (File)

Seoul:

South Korea’s navy stated it had fired a barrage of missiles in response to North Korea’s Thursday take a look at of a brand new intercontinental ballistic missile.

“In response to North Korea’s ICBM launch, our military jointly fired missiles from ground, sea, air,” from 16:25 (7:25 GMT) within the Sea of Japan, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff stated in an announcement.

