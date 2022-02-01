South Korea says it has reached $1.6 billion arms deal with Egypt

South Korea on Tuesday stated it reached a $1.6 billion arms cope with Egypt every week after President Joe Biden’s administration accepted one other huge arms sale to the Middle Eastern nation.

The workplace of President Moon Jae-in in Seoul stated the deal to offer K9 self-propelled howitzers to Egypt is the nation’s largest export contract for the weapon. It is manufactured by Hanwha Defense.

Moon’s workplace didn’t present additional particulars on the deal, together with how lots of the howitzers Egypt will purchase. There was no instant remark from Egypt.

Tuesday’s announcement got here two weeks after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Moon in Cairo. It was the primary go to by a South Korean president to Egypt in 16 years, in keeping with the state-run al-Ahram every day.

Al-Sisi additionally met with Hanwha Defense CEO Kim Seung Mo in Cairo in November when Egypt organized its second worldwide weapons honest.

Last week, the Department of State introduced a $2.5 billion arms sale to Egypt. That deal included 12 Super Hercules C-130 transport plane and associated gear value $2.2 billion and air protection radar programs value an estimated $355 million.

Egypt, one of many world’s main arms importers, has lately upgraded its army, placing huge arms offers with Western nations and Russia. It has constructed new army bases and expanded its naval and air energy to assist safe the nation’s huge desert and sea borders, particularly after the invention of great fuel deposits in its Mediterranean waters.

