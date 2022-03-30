South Korea says it successfully test-fired first solid-fuel space rocket

South Korea’s army stated it had efficiently test-fired a solid-fuel house rocket for the primary time on Wednesday, a step it says will assist finally launch a constellation of satellites to higher monitor threats akin to North Korea.

The launch is the primary such take a look at since South Korea and the United States agreed final yr to finish a long time of restrictions on the South’s ballistic missile and rocket improvement, and comes lower than per week after North Korea performed its highest missile take a look at but.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The success of the test launch of this solid-propelled space launch vehicle is an important milestone in strengthening the defense power of our military’s independent space-based surveillance and reconnaissance field at a very critical time,” the Ministry of National Defense stated in an announcement, citing final week’s take a look at of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea.

The protection minister noticed the launch of the rocket, which was developed with “pure Korean technology,” the assertion stated.

In October, South Korea performed the primary take a look at launch of the Nuri liquid-fueled rocket, its first domestically constructed house launch car. Nuri blasted off however failed to totally place a dummy satellite tv for pc into orbit, delivering blended outcomes for a take a look at launch that represented a serious leap for the nation’s bold house plans.

In distinction to the Nuri’s liquid-fuel design, a solid-fuel rocket such because the one examined on Wednesday can be easier, cheaper to develop and manufacture, and sooner to launch, the protection ministry stated.

Wednesday’s take a look at verified the big solid-fuel engine, fairing separation, stage separation, and upper-stage angle management expertise, that are important applied sciences for house launch autos, the assertion added.

The ministry stated it plans to finally use the rocket to place a small satellite tv for pc or a lot of ultra-small satellites into low-Earth orbit sooner or later, and to later switch some expertise to the non-public sector to assist revitalize the home house business.

Read extra:

US seeks tighter UN sanctions after North Korea ballistic missile test

China urges restraint by ‘all sides’ on North Korea’s missile tests

North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’: South Korea military