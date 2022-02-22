South Korea says omicron COVID-19 variant 75 percent less likely to kill than delta

People contaminated with the omicron coronavirus variant are practically 75 % much less prone to develop severe sickness or die than those that contract the delta variant, actual world information launched on Monday by South Korea’s well being authorities confirmed.

A examine by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) of some 67,200 infections confirmed since December confirmed the omicron variant’s severity and demise charges averaged 0.38 % and 0.18 %, respectively, in contrast with 1.4 % and 0.7 % for the delta instances.

The KDCA classed extreme instances as individuals who have been hospitalized in intensive care items.

Around 56 % of 1,073 individuals who died over the previous 5 weeks have been both unvaccinated or had acquired just one dose, the examine confirmed, with individuals aged 60 or older accounting for 94 % of deaths.

More than 86 % of South Korea’s 52 million inhabitants have been double vaccinated and practically 60 % have acquired a booster shot.

South Korea had saved instances and deaths comparatively low because of widespread social distancing measures and aggressive testing and tracing.

The omicron variant has led to a surge in instances – each day new infections topped a file 100,000 final week – however authorities have pushed forward with barely easing social distancing guidelines amid the decrease fatality fee and forward of a presidential election subsequent month.

Contact tracing and obligatory isolation for vaccinated individuals was scrapped in favor of self-diagnosis and at-home therapy to unlock medical sources. Among modifications to strict curfews, eating places shall be open for an additional hour for teams of as much as eight diners, up from six.

The long-running curfews have emerged as a political scorching potato forward of the election, with small enterprise homeowners urging them to be lifted whereas some consultants warn of possible pressure on the medical system.

The KDCA mentioned Omicron turned the dominant variant within the third week of January and as much as 90 % of recent instances have been Omicron by the primary week of February.

The KDCA reported 99,444 new instances for Monday, bringing whole infections to 2,157,734, with 7,508 deaths.

