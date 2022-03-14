South Korea sees imminent prospect of North ICBM test: Report

South Korea’s presidential workplace believes North Korea may take a look at an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as quickly as Monday, native media reported, citing an unnamed supply.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been rising amid rising indicators that Pyongyang may quickly comply with by on its threats to restart testing ICBMs, breaking a self-imposed 2017 moratorium.

Outgoing President Moon Jae-in’s workplace has advised President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol {that a} take a look at launch was imminent and that it will not be a shock if it befell on Monday, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.

The remark was made as Moon’s nationwide safety advisor, Suh Hoon, briefed Yoon on Saturday about varied international coverage and safety points, the report stated, citing an unnamed official on the president-elect’s workplace.

“It is so imminent that it would be no surprise if they fire it on Monday,” the report quoted Suh as saying. “We are taking the situation seriously.”

A spokesperson for Moon’s workplace stated Suh had briefed Yoon on North Korea’s latest actions, together with latest missile launches, and the Ukraine disaster, amongst different points, however declined to touch upon the Chosun Ilbo report.

Yoon spokesperson Kim Eun-hye advised Reuters there could possibly be varied closed-door briefings for the president-elect however didn’t affirm particulars on safety points.

In a uncommon joint announcement, the United States and South Korea stated on Friday that the North used its largest ever ICBM in two latest launches, underneath the guise of satellite tv for pc launch preparations.

The missile system, referred to as the Hwasong-17, was unveiled at a navy parade in Pyongyang in 2020 and reappeared at a protection exhibition in October 2021.

Yoon, who was elected president final week, had signaled a more durable line in opposition to Pyongyang. While staying open to restarting stalled denuclearization talks, he has stated pre-emptive strikes is likely to be wanted to counter an imminent North Korean missile assault, and vowed to purchase extra U.S. THAAD missile interceptors.

Before the election, Yoon additionally warned of “even stronger pressure from the international community if North Korea fires an ICBM under color of a satellite launch.”

He declined to make extra touch upon Sunday.

Read extra:

North Korea’s Kim says spy satellites to monitor actions by US and its allies

US fails to get China to back UN text against North Korea

North Korea fires ninth missile of 2022 ahead of South Korea election