South Korea stun as Matildas crash out of Asian Cup

Kerr had her first probability within the fourth minute, forcing Kim Jung Mi to tug out a diving save. She had one other wonderful alternative when she was performed by by a intelligent Kyah Simon go solely to collide with the goalkeeper and go to floor. The referee consulted VAR earlier than deciding to not award a penalty. Kerr got here closest within the twentieth minute when, from a nook, she rose to thump a strong header towards the publish. Kim Jung Mi and Cho So-hyun rejoice. Credit:Getty Images The South Koreans started to develop in confidence whereas the Australians lacked the incisiveness they’d within the opening minutes.

The boot was on the opposite foot after the restart and the Matildas had goalkeeper Lydia Williams to thank for maintaining them within the sport within the first 10 minutes of the second half. She stood up massive and narrowed the angle to dam a shot from Geum-min when the ahead was by on aim within the fiftieth minutes. Five minutes later she dived to palm away a header from So-hyun when the midfielder was left unmarked within the space. The Australians thought they'd a shout for a penalty on the hour mark when Steph Catley was impeded, nevertheless it was ignored. Kerr spurned a wonderful probability to interrupt the impasse quarter-hour from time when she was introduced with an open aim from a Courtney Pine cross solely to ship her shot huge.

It was to show expensive when So-yun blasted dwelling the late winner. Gustavsson took full accountability for the event catastrophe and acknowledged that there’ll now be requires his head. “I have been around long enough to know those questions are going to come from all over the place, and that’s fair, it’s okay. That’s what it should be in this business, and it’s not for me to decide,” he stated when requested if he thought he would preserve his job. “It’s not my job to say. What I can promise is that I have been around long enough to come back from a situation like this and learn from it and do better and that’s what I am going to do if I get the chance to do it. “I know the pressure is going to be on me and I take full ownership of the result tonight. I am happy for them to criticise me, which is fair, but do it by looking at the performance as well, so it is fair criticism.”