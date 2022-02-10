South Korean diplomat punched in face in ‘unprovoked’ attack in NYC, police say

A South Korean diplomat was punched within the face in New York City on Wednesday evening throughout what police described as an “unprovoked” attack.

Officers responded to a 911 call about an assault within the space of Fifth Avenue and West thirty fifth Street in Midtown Manhattan at round 8:10 p.m. ET. Upon arrival, they discovered a 52-year-old man affected by ache and swelling to his face. The sufferer was a diplomat from South Korea, in line with the New York City Police Department.

After additional investigation, the officers discovered that an unknown man had approached the sufferer on the location and punched him within the face earlier than fleeing on foot towards Sixth Avenue. Police advised ABC News that “the incident was unprovoked.”

The sufferer was transported by way of ambulance in secure situation to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn for complaints of ache, police mentioned. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, police mentioned.

An outline of the suspect has not been launched.

ABC News has reached out to the Korean Consulate General in New York City for remark.

New York City ABC station WABC-TV reported that the incident will not be at the moment being investigated as a hate crime.