South Korean slavery victim seeks U.N. justice as time runs out

SEOUL, South Korea — Thirty years after going public along with her story of abduction, rape and compelled prostitution by Japan’s wartime army, Lee Yong-soo fears she’s working out of time to get closure to her ordeal.

The 93-year-old is the face of a dwindling group of South Korean sexual slavery survivors who’ve been demanding for the reason that early Nineteen Nineties that the Japanese authorities absolutely settle for culpability and provide an unequivocal apology.

Her newest – and probably closing – push is to influence the governments of South Korea and Japan to settle their decades-long deadlock over sexual slavery by searching for judgement of the United Nations.

Lee leads a world group of sexual slavery survivors and advocates – together with these from the Philippines, China, Indonesia, Australia and East Timor – who sent a petition U.N. human rights investigators last week to press Seoul and Tokyo to collectively refer the difficulty to U.N.’s International Court of Justice. The group desires Seoul to provoke arbitration proceedings towards Japan with a U.N. panel on torture if Tokyo would not comply with carry the case to the ICJ.

It’s unclear whether or not South Korea, which is able to swear in a brand new authorities in May, will contemplate bringing the matter to the U.N. when it faces pressure to improve relations with Japan amid a turbulent second in international affairs. The nation has by no means fought a case beneath such proceedings, and something lower than a lopsided victory may be seen at house as a defeat.

It’s arduous for Lee to be affected person when different survivors preserve dying.

She worries about their plight being forgotten or distorted by Japan’s obvious efforts to downplay the coercive and violent nature of the World War II sexual slavery and exclude it from schoolbooks.

She cried as she described how she was dragged from house as a 16-year-old to function a intercourse slave for Japan’s Imperial Army, and the tough abuse she endured at a Japanese army brothel in Taiwan till the tip of the struggle — a narrative she first advised the world in 1992.

“Both South Korea and Japan keep waiting for us to die, but I will fight until the very end,” Lee stated in a current interview at The Associated Press workplace in Seoul, throughout the road from the Japanese Embassy. She stated her marketing campaign is aimed toward pressuring Japan to totally settle for accountability and acknowledge its previous army sexual slavery as struggle crimes and correctly educate its public concerning the abuses, by way of textbooks and memorials.

“I think time has so far waited for me so that I can clinch my teeth and do everything that I can to resolve this issue,” Lee stated.

Grievances over sexual slavery, pressured labor and different abuses stemming from Japan’s brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula earlier than the tip of World War II have strained Seoul-Tokyo relations in recent times because the animosities spilled over to commerce and army cooperation points. The disputes have pissed off Washington, which desires stronger three-way cooperation with its Asian allies to confront challenges posed by North Korea and China.

The upcoming authorities change in Seoul has impressed cautious hope in Japan about improved ties. After successful the election earlier this month, conservative South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol vowed “future-focused” cooperation with Japan.

Still, the international locations might discover it troublesome to deal with the long run if they can not slim their disagreements over the previous.

Lee, who in 2007 testified on the U.S. House of Representatives earlier than it handed a landmark decision urging Japan to acknowledge the wartime sexual slavery, now not believes Seoul and Tokyo can settle their historical past dispute with no U.N. course of.

Years of bilateral diplomatic talks had been largely fruitless. A haphazard settlement reached between the international locations’ overseas ministers in 2015 — together with Fumio Kishida, the present prime minister of Japan — by no means lived as much as its objective of “finally and irreversibly” resolving the difficulty.

Lee and different survivors stated Seoul officers did not seek the advice of them earlier than making the deal, beneath which Japan agreed to contribute 1 billion yen ($8 million) to a South Korean fund to assist assist the victims. They questioned the sincerity of the Japanese authorities — then led by right-wing Prime Minster Shinzo Abe, who had lengthy been accused by South Koreans of sanitizing Japan’s struggle crimes — as a result of Japanese officers burdened the funds should not be thought of as compensation.

South Korean courtroom rulings in recent times calling for Japan’s authorities and corporations to supply reparations to victims of sexual slavery and compelled labor have been angrily rejected by Tokyo, which insists all wartime compensation points had been settled beneath a 1965 treaty normalizing relations between the 2 nations.

Historians say tens of 1000’s of ladies principally from round Asia, lots of them Korean, had been despatched to front-line army brothels to supply intercourse to Japanese troopers. At the time of the 2015 deal, 46 of the 239 ladies who registered with the Seoul authorities as victims had been nonetheless alive in South Korea, however there are actually solely 12.

Japan has repeatedly expressed remorse over its wartime actions. It carried out a examine of the apply and established a fund from non-public contributions in 1995 to compensate victims within the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan earlier than it expired in 2007.

Many South Koreans consider Tokyo’s earlier feedback and actions lacked sincerity and fell in need of authorized reparations earlier than they had been additional ruined by conservatives who’ve continued to downplay or query Japan’s wartime previous. There’s additionally frustration over views that Japanese schoolbooks sugarcoat previous brutalities.

A U.N. report from 1996 concluded that intercourse slaves had been taken by way of “violence and outright coercion.” An announcement from Japan in 1993 acknowledged that girls had been taken “against their own will, through coaxing, coercion,” however the nation’s leaders later denied it.

Japan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry now says its government has found no documents exhibiting using coercion within the recruitment of the so-called “comfort women” and refuses to explain the system as sexual slavery. Tokyo has urged Seoul to abide by the 2015 settlement and described current lawsuits filed by South Korean sexual slavery victims searching for compensation as “extremely regrettable and absolutely unacceptable.”

Lee started campaigning final 12 months for Seoul and Tokyo to collectively refer their sexual slavery-related disputes to the ICJ in The Hague, the U.N.’s highest courtroom. After a muted response from each governments, Lee is now demanding that South Korea name for a U.N. panel to look at whether or not Tokyo is failing to hold out its obligations beneath the 1984 Convention towards Torture by denying or downplaying its previous brutalities.

South Korea can both file a criticism towards Japan with the conference’s committee towards torture or sue Japan on the ICJ for violations of the conference, stated Ethan Hee-Seok Shin, a world legislation skilled who helps with Lee’s efforts. In dealing with disputes between international locations, the conference permits for anyone occasion to refer the matter to the ICJ if the international locations cannot agree inside six months on an arbitration panel. ICJ selections are binding upon U.N. member states.

“This issue doesn’t die with the survivors,” Lee stated. “If I can’t take care of it, the problems get passed to our next generation.” __ AP author Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.