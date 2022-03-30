South L.A. police shooting under investigation

Authorities have been investigating a police capturing in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night time.

Officers have been known as round 7 p.m. to a report of a person with a gun close to East Martin Luther King Jr. and South Avalon boulevards, mentioned Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

Madison confirmed at the least one officer opened hearth.

He couldn’t verify whether or not the person was shot by police, however he mentioned there was a medical transport from the scene.

As of shortly earlier than 11 p.m., Madison couldn’t present additional details about the capturing or what led as much as it.