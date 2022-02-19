South Lake Tahoe grapples with 500-pound problem: A bear that breaks into homes for food

He has many names: Yogi, Chunky, Hank the Tank, Jake. Some individuals merely name him the Big Guy.

What everybody can agree on is that the 500-pound black bear roaming round South Lake Tahoe, Calif., has develop into an issue. For the final seven months, the bear has brought about property injury and damaged into almost 30 houses in and close to the waterfront Tahoe Keys neighborhood trying to find meals.

Because the bear has develop into accustomed to people and would seem to think about them a supply of simply accessible meals, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has labeled it a “severely food-habituated” conflict bear.

On Wednesday, members of a neighborhood owners affiliation agreed to permit the state to make use of their properties to seize the bear, however it’s unclear what’s going to occur as soon as he’s contained. For one, traps recently set up in the neighborhood proved unsuccessful for catching the wily bear, and the state is reevaluating its methods.

After it’s captured, the bear may very well be killed or relocated, in accordance with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“Any decision on what to do with the bear after capture is the discretion” of the state, division spokesperson Peter Tira wrote in an e mail.

According to the division’s black bear coverage, “Adult bears may be poor candidates for placement [in a sanctuary] due to the chronic stress of adjusting to captivity after living in only wild conditions.”

Ann Bryant, who oversees the advocacy group Bear League, mentioned the Tahoe Keys bear is docile and solely trying to find meals.

“He’s on a mission. You can tell he likes to eat,” Bryant mentioned. “The Big Guy likes to eat where it’s easy to get food, and he doesn’t like to forage.”

Bryant, who has lived in South Lake Tahoe for almost 40 years, agrees the bear is an issue for the neighborhood and mentioned it shouldn’t be allowed to roam anymore. But she needs the bear to be relocated to an animal sanctuary.

Dr. Jackie Gai, veterinary director on the PAWS Sanctuary in Galt, Calif., mentioned the group is open to inserting the bear however has not heard from the state. The Department of Fish and Wildlife mentioned all accredited services could also be thought-about for relocation; as of Thursday, it mentioned on its web site, it had not recognized a relocation choice that meets its standards.

Joby Cefalu, board member with the owners affiliation that voted this week to think about a seize and euthanasia choice, would reasonably see the bear relocated however understands which may not work out.

Killing a wild animal is a final resort, Cefalu mentioned, however it’s nonetheless one thing the state would contemplate.

“Nobody on our board took lightly the situation of depredation,” Cefalu mentioned, who famous he didn’t communicate for the whole board. “We want nothing to do with taking a bear away. We’re meant to coexist. Unfortunately, this is a human problem.”

Human waste has urbanized wild animals such because the Big Guy, and now these bears are fearless in relation to people.

“I would love to see this guy go to a sanctuary,” mentioned Katherine Borges, a South Lake Tahoe resident for 4 many years. “Everybody wants the bear to be someplace else. Most people love our bears and we don’t want to kill them.”

A scarcity of safe trashcans or bear packing containers educated wildlife within the Tahoe Keys neighborhood to scrounge for meals in bins, close by resident Brooke Laine mentioned.

“To kill the bear because we didn’t secure our own garbage just rubs everyone the wrong way,” mentioned Laine, who doesn’t reside within the neighborhood the place the bear visits. “The bears just got used to having plentiful food at their disposal.”

Laine sees the specter of urbanized bears as one which impacts all of South Lake Tahoe, not only one neighborhood.

“We care how we treat wildlife. We care about that deeply. We do everything we can as citizens to protect our environment,” Laine mentioned. “Euthanizing a bear that is not harmful to humans is a disservice to wildlife.”

On Friday, the Tahoe Keys bear broke right into a home and squeezed through a small window while searching for food. Police banged on the skin of the house till he reemerged and left.

Black bears are opportunistic eaters, mentioned Toogee Sielsch, a South Lake Tahoe resident of 40 years who has develop into a go-to contact for locals. He’s not a biologist however has develop into aware of bear hazing strategies, resembling making loud noises to get a bear go away an individual’s property.

It’s common for bears to attempt to open home windows or sliding doorways to get into a house. But the Big Guy is a little more direct.

“This bear is going through front doors, deadbolts and all,” Sielsch mentioned. “I wish there was an easy fix to this.”