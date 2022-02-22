South Shore Kings Hockey Player Banned From League After Punching Referee

FOXBORO (CBS) – A junior hockey participant has been banned from the United States Premier Hockey League for all times after he punched a referee within the face. It occurred throughout a sport in Foxboro on Sunday.

Video from the incident exhibits the South Shore Kings participant hit the ref after getting a penalty name. The league mentioned the participant’s actions are “unacceptable.”

The participant’s identify has not been launched.

“The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time,” Commissioner Bob Turow said in a statement. “The player in question’s actions have led to a lifetime ban.”

Foxboro Police are conscious of the video and the investigation is ongoing.