Americas

South Shore Kings Hockey Player Banned From League After Punching Referee

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham9 hours ago
28 1 minute read


FOXBORO (CBS) – A junior hockey participant has been banned from the United States Premier Hockey League for all times after he punched a referee within the face. It occurred throughout a sport in Foxboro on Sunday.

Video from the incident exhibits the South Shore Kings participant hit the ref after getting a penalty name. The league mentioned the participant’s actions are “unacceptable.”

READ MORE: Brookline Police Warn Drivers Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise

The participant’s identify has not been launched.

READ MORE: Do I Need A Second Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID-19 Questions

“The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time,” Commissioner Bob Turow said in a statement. “The player in question’s actions have led to a lifetime ban.”

MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine Requirement Dropped At TD Garden Starting Monday

Foxboro Police are conscious of the video and the investigation is ongoing.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham9 hours ago
28 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button