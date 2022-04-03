South Sudan rivals sign pact on key military provision of peace accord

In a significant breakthrough, South Sudan’s rival leaders sealed an settlement on Sunday on a key army provision of their faltering peace deal following mediation by neighboring Sudan.

President Salva Kiir and his rival, Vice President Riek Machar, agreed on the creation of a unified armed forces command, certainly one of a number of essential unresolved points holding up implementation of the 2018 deal to finish the nation’s bloody five-year civil conflict.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Peace is about security and today we have (achieved) a milestone,” stated Martin Abucha, who signed the settlement on behalf of Machar’s opposition celebration the SPLM/A-IO.

“This to inform everyone that we are for peace and let all of us work for peace,” added Kiir’s safety adviser Tut Gatluak.

Tensions between forces loyal to Kiir and former insurgent chief Machar have spiraled just lately, triggering fears within the worldwide neighborhood of a return to full-blown battle on the planet’s youngest nation.

Both males had been current on the ceremony within the capital Juba for the signing of the accord, which stipulates a 60-40 distribution of key management posts within the military, police and nationwide safety forces.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, at the moment the quantity two in Sudan’s post-coup ruling council, had arrived in Juba on Friday on a bid to interrupt the impasse over the safety preparations.

Sudan drew up the proposal after Kiir on March 25 issued a presidential decree on the formation of the command construction, a transfer that had been swiftly rejected by Machar as a “unilateral” motion.

Read extra: South Sudan’s political elite plundering public coffers: UN