Southeast Asia’s billion-dollar club | startups, southeast asia, unicorn, spac, vc | FinanceAsia

A model of this function was printed in FinanceAsia’s December 2021 magazine.

Southeast Asia’s start-ups are on the rise.

In the summer season of 2021, automotive market agency, Carsome, grew to become Malaysia’s first unicorn, whereas e-commerce website Bukalapak, listed in what stays Indonesia’s largest IPO so far. Singapore’s Grab and FinAccel in the meantime, are two companies ready within the wings, eyeing year-end particular objective acquisition firm SPAC offers.

“The start-up ecosystem has come full circle. We’ve gone from an environment of young start-ups to those pushing for growth and ending up as billion-dollar companies,” mentioned Vishal Harnal, managing associate at 500 Southeast Asia,…