Southee: ‘The Kiwi way is to muck in and get the best out of what we’ve got’
For Southee, who till a few weeks in the past was taking part in beneath McCullum for Kolkata Knight Riders on the IPL, seeing his former captain strolling round in England gear will take some further getting used to.
Whether or not McCullum – who made the final of his 432 New Zealand appearances in 2016 – can reveal any short-term knowledge that may profit England, the vacationers undoubtedly know what to anticipate from a staff he’s concerned with.
“It’s exciting, obviously a great challenge for Brendon,” Southee stated. “I know him pretty well. Everything he does, he gives it a 100-percent so this will be no different. He’s excited about the next wee while and what lays ahead of him. I’m sure he’ll be doing everything he can to bring the best out of this England Test side.
“He’s an ideal man-manager and he likes to attempt to get the very best out of individuals. I’m positive he’ll be doing that right here as effectively. The method he performed his cricket was thrilling and fearless, and that is the best way he’s an individual and I’m positive that is the best way he’s as a coach as effectively.
“It will be an exciting brand of cricket, I’m sure. They [England] won’t die wondering I’d imagine if the way he goes about things is anything to go by.”
Those two guys, BJ [Watling] and Ross [Taylor], have been large elements of the facet for such a very long time, they’re clearly huge holes to fill. But we have got guys who’ve been taking part in some fairly good cricket and ready within the wings for some time.
Tim Southee on New Zealand’s expertise pool
“Nothing changes compared to the lead-up to any other Test match,” he stated. “I love Test cricket and I’m excited to get back into playing some Test cricket after playing a lot of T20 cricket.”
“It’s very important, dropping a couple of Test matches in our home summer puts a little bit extra on this series. But our focus is the first five days here at Lord’s, then we shift on to the second Test and the third. As a group, we try to play what’s in front of us, attack it one Test at a time.
“We’ve been fortunate that we have had a reasonably constant group of fellows for an extended time period.” He said, “Those two guys, BJ and Ross, have been large elements of the facet for such a very long time, they’re clearly huge holes to fill.
“I guess in New Zealand we’ve learned to box above our weight for a long period of time,” Southee stated. “We’re obviously challenged with just being a small country, the lack of people playing and lack of resource. The Kiwi way is to muck in and get the best out of what we’ve got. That’s not going to change, we’re not always a sudden going to have a lot of [players] to choose from. I think it’s just about making the most of what we’ve got. Sometimes less is more as well. And I think it’s in our DNA to try, not only the cricket side, as Kiwis is to just enjoy it and make the most of what we’ve got.”