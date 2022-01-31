Southern African Editors’ Forum call for sanctions as Botswana mulls legislating freedom of speech | News24

Mokgweetsi Masisi, the President of Botswana and the chief of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). (Monirul Bhuiyan / AFP)

The Southern African Editors’ Forum (SAEF) has stated it’s “deeply alarmed” by the fast-tracking of Botswana’s proposed Criminal Procedure and Evidence Bill.

The invoice will give Botswana powers to intercept communication and pressure disclosures, in what SAEF calls the, “… thwarting and suppression of free expression”, among the many public and media.

If handed into regulation, its foremost goals would be the interception of communication and compelled disclosure of knowledge to state intelligence and regulation enforcement companies.

SAEF joins the Botswana Editors’ Forum (BEF) and the African Editors’ Forum in calling on President Mokgweetsi Masisi to withdraw the Bill earlier than Parliament and permit for wider public consultations.

The SAEF has referred to as on the United Nations Human and People’s Rights Commission, by the Office of the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information, in addition to the African Union to sanction Botswana.

The African Editors’ Forum (TAEF) stated draconian laws can have chilling results on the media within the nation.

Jovial Rantao, TAEF’s chairperson beforehand informed News24:

This is by far the worst piece of laws to have emerged in Botswana, the Southern African area and the remainder of the continent in current historical past. The authorities of Botswana should grasp its head in disgrace and withdraw the invoice instantly.

In a joint assertion, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), Press Council of Botswana, and the BEF stated the federal government was being “dishonest and disingenuous”. The invoice would make the media, civil society, and commerce unionists extra susceptible, in accordance with the three media organisations.

SAEF chairperson Willie Mponda stated: “It is bound to have serious ramifications not only on the people of Botswana but the whole SADC region because of clear and known interconnectedness between the people and institutions of the country. The bill in its current format is dangerous as it forces the disclosure of information by citizens including journalists and allows intelligence officers to use fake identities while providing them immunity from prosecution,” he stated

According to Mponda, there’s already, “… widespread assault on the media in Botswana”, with out the invoice.

“We shudder [to think] what will become of the media when this Bill becomes a law. We hope Parliament in Botswana and also the State President will be responsive to [the] public outcry and take the bill… to the public for consultations,” stated Mponda.