Southern Baptist Sex Abuse Report Stuns, From Pulpit to Pews

Four years in the past she reported to the church’s leaders that her daughter, at about age 11, had been sexually abused on the church’s summer time camp for kids. A trial in her daughter’s lawsuit in opposition to the church is about to start in October.

“The report ignores active legal litigation our daughter is navigating against one of the biggest churches in the S.B.C.,” Ms. Bragg mentioned on Monday. “It continues to make you see the place she stands is such a difficult place; there is a lack of accountability and there is a lack of acknowledgment.”

The denomination has been roiled in debates over misogyny, racism and the dealing with of abuse circumstances in recent times. Critics say some pastors have targeted extra on preventing girls in management and significant race concept than they’ve on rooting out abuse and the ability construction that retains it below wraps.

Three years in the past, because the abuse disaster exploded in public view, a faction of ultraconservative pastors attacked Beth Moore, some of the distinguished white evangelical girls within the United States, when she spoke at a church on Mother’s Day. She publicly renounced “the sexism & misogyny that is rampant in segments of the SBC,” and has since left the denomination.

“If you still refuse to believe facts stacked Himalayan high before your eyes and insist the independent group hired to conduct the investigation is part of a (liberal!) human conspiracy or demonic attack, you’re not just deceived,” Ms. Moore said in a tweet on Monday responding to the report. “You are part of the deception.”

The report reveals how some leaders used the conference’s decentralized construction as a cause for avoiding necessary accountability concerning sexual abuse in native church buildings. National entities have considerably much less management over particular person congregations than they do in establishments just like the Roman Catholic Church.

Critics have mentioned that the Southern Baptist Convention is snug drawing exhausting strains from the highest down when it chooses. After one of many denomination’s largest congregations, Saddleback Church in Southern California, introduced it had ordained three girls pastors in supporting roles final 12 months, high-profile pastors and leaders criticized the church sharply, and a committee was assigned to look at whether or not the denomination ought to break with the church.