Southern Spain focus of huge Europe-Morocco migration after COVID-19

For the primary time in additional than two years, individuals from the EU or Schengen Area who’re travelling to Spain by air or sea won’t must show they’re totally vaccinated, examined adverse for Covid-19 or recovered lately from the sickness.

The announcement was printed on Thursday June 2nd 2022 within the nation’s BOE state bulletin, that means Spain’s Covid-19 journey guidelines have modified with quick impact.

“Due to the high rates of vaccination coverage in Spain, above the European Union average, and the favourable situation of the health system, it is considered appropriate to eliminate travel restrictions for people from countries belonging to the European Union as well as associated Schengen countries”, states the BOE.

In a nutshell, EU/Schengen residents and residents can now journey to Spain restriction-free.

The solely Covid-19 journey rule that continues to be for them is having to put on a face masks on flights or inside crowded ferries heading to Spain, as Health Minister Carolina Darias recently stressed.

REMINDER: What are Spain’s exact mask rules for travel?

Although it’s not explicitly acknowledged within the BOE, it’s understood that EU travellers won’t have to finish Spain’s well being management kind both, because the earlier rule acknowledged that these with an EU Digital Covid Certificate or equal need not fill out this extra documentation.

“People who arrive in Spain by air or sea from countries that do not belong to the European Union or are not considered Schengen associated countries may be subject to a health check at the first point of entry that will include, at least, the taking of temperature, documentation control and a visual check on their physical condition,” the Spanish authorities clarified about the truth that the Covid move rule stays in place for non-EU/Schengen travellers.

Spanish well being authorities already eased entry rules for third-country tourists equivalent to Britons and Americans on May twenty first, lifting the ban on unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen travellers by permitting them to enter Spain with a adverse Covid-19 check.