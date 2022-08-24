Souths clash a finals preview for Cowboys

It all comes down to 2 matches for North Queensland who’re chasing victory in every to safe two dwelling finals in 2022.

The highway dwelling for his or her first finals look since 2017 and alternative for 2 dwelling finals sees the Cowboys face South Sydney away earlier than assembly minor premiers Penrith at dwelling.

Tied for second with Cronulla, the Cowboys’ for and towards holds them in good stead to take care of that spot ought to they see off their subsequent two opponents.

No additional motivation is required than the tantalising prospect of enjoying in entrance of their followers in week one, and centre Peta Hiku says they’re naturally hungry for victory.

“I suppose it’s a good time for it, obviously they’ll be in the finals run as well,” Hiku mentioned on Wednesday.

“It’ll be good for us to get a taste of how it’s going to be and build into it.

“And then it provides us a few weeks to study from it earlier than the precise finals.

“So I think it’ll be good for us to play these two teams that have been coming into some very good form.”

Hiku’s proper edge shall be underneath hearth come Saturday night as South Sydney’s left edge assault boasts prime NRL tryscorer Alex Johnston, Cody Walker and famous person fullback Latrell Mitchell looming.

He mentioned the important thing to shutting them down is only reactionary because the trio play what’s in entrance of them and are not afraid to throw warning to the wind.

“They’ve just mastered what they see and how to play to the defenders,” Hiku mentioned.

“If we can just slow down the ruck, get onside and get set, I think that’ll help us a long way.”

It’s been some time since North Queensland have been in rivalry this late right into a season.

Forward Coen Hess, who was a part of the facet that snuck into the eight and received three in a row to make the 2017 grand ultimate, mentioned there’s some variations between at times.

“It’s kinda funny, we weren’t really expecting it. I remember I was at the Seaview Hotel and I thought we were going to be on mad Monday in a few hours,” Hess mentioned of their 2017 finals look.

“I’m just glad for all the players who haven’t experienced it. It’s obviously a tremendous ride of emotions and the buzz around the town is second to none.

“I’m wanting ahead to all these guys experiencing it and seeing what they’ll supply on the finals stage.”