Southwest plans to start selling alcohol on flights again.

Southwest Airlines stated Friday that it deliberate to start out serving alcohol on flights later this month, almost two years after it suspended the service amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The transfer, opposed by the union representing the airline’s flight attendants, will make American Airlines the final of the 4 main airways nonetheless not permitting alcohol gross sales for many passengers.

Saying that prospects have expressed a need for extra beverage choices, Southwest announced that it could restore the sale of alcoholic drinks beginning Feb. 16 on flights of 176 miles or longer. The airline additionally stated that it could broaden its nonalcoholic choices.

Officials from the union that represents the airline’s flight attendants stated they have been “outraged” on the “unsafe and irresponsible” determination.