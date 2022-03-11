Soviet-era drone crashes in Croatia amid Ukraine-Russia war

A Soviet-era scouting drone flying throughout Hungary from Ukraine crashed close to the Croatian capital of Zagreb, leaving a giant gap within the floor, the Croatian authorities mentioned on Friday.

No deaths or accidents have been reported.

An explosion was heard close to Lake Jarun in Zagreb at round 11 p.m. on Thursday, Croatian media reported. Two parachutes have been discovered, and several other automobiles had been broken, police mentioned.

The drone, flying at 1,300 meters, got here from Hungary and crashed seven minutes after coming into Croatia’s air area, the federal government mentioned. Both Hungary and Croatia are NATO members.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic mentioned that in response to preliminary info the drone initially got here from Ukraine and crashed as soon as it had run out of gasoline.

“We estimate that this was an incident and it was not (military action) directed against Croatia,” Milanovic mentioned.

Defense Minister Mario Banozic declined to touch upon particulars.

“This was a very serious incident. We will have to investigate it thoroughly,” Banozic instructed press convention.

He mentioned it was unclear whether or not the drone belonged to Russia or Ukraine. He additionally declined to say from the place the drone might have originated.

“The investigation will reveal further details,” he mentioned.

Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks in the past. Russian forces bearing down on the capital Kyiv have been regrouping northwest of town, satellite tv for pc photos confirmed, and Britain mentioned Moscow might now be planning an assault inside days.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto mentioned Hungary was intently cooperating with Croatia and different NATO allies over the drone.

“Our authorities are examining what happened, as according to present data, the air space of several NATO members including Hungary was affected by the drone’s flight.”

