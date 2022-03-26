Soweto doctor shot dead in his surgery a week after being robbed | News24

Dr George Koboka, was shot and killed in his surgical procedure in Diepkloof,Soweto, per week after being robbed.

A Soweto physician was shot and killed by gunmen who allegedly fled with out taking something.

Dr George Koboka was killed on Friday, per week after sufferers in his surgical procedure have been robbed.

According to the police, three individuals have been arrested and one continues to be at massive.

A 56-year-old Soweto physician was shot useless in his surgical procedure, per week after gunmen stormed his surgical procedure and robbed sufferers of their cellphones.

Dr George Koboka, who practised in Diepkloof, was on Friday killed by 4 gunmen who allegedly went straight to his workplace and shot him useless. The incident occurred simply after 14:00.

Koboka was rushed to hospital, the place he was declared useless.

The killers allegedly didn’t take something from both the physician or the sufferers.

The mindless homicide of Dr. ”Mobsie” Koboka is a shocker, simply the opposite week his follow was focused by criminals, this time spherical they took his life ?? — Siphamandla Ntokozo Mbatha (@Ntokozo_Shandu) March 26, 2022

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo mentioned: “Police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspects, who were driving in a minibus Toyota Quantum, resulting in three suspects [aged 23, 28 and 33] being arrested in Soweto.”

According to a supply, who most well-liked to stay nameless, one of many males is initially from KwaZulu-Natal and works as a taxi driver in Gauteng.

The supply mentioned it was believed that he was the one who transported the killers to the surgical procedure, and he was additionally present in possession of the automobile.

The search continues to be on for yet another of the alleged killers.

According to the supply, this was not the primary time the physician was attacked.

“Last week, four people stormed into the doctor’s surgery and took the cellphones of patients queueing to see the doctor,” the supply mentioned.

“It is believed that his killers could be the same people who robbed him and were angry that he had opened a case against them, as nothing was taken when he was killed.”

Masondo confirmed the arrested males is likely to be linked with the enterprise theft that occurred at Koboka’s surgical procedure on 16 March.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may have information to call the nearest police station or the Crime Stop line on 08600 10111.”

