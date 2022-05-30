Soweto residents fed up with power cuts target ward councillors | News24

The space was equipped by Eskom, which minimize off energy to the affected areas because of persistent non-payment.

A Johannesburg councillor was allegedly assaulted and one other taken hostage by Soweto residents demanding an finish to energy cuts of their space.

City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Michael Sun, stated residents, annoyed with a scarcity of energy provide to their communities, took their anger out on Johannesburg councillors.

Ward 34 councillor Lucas Lufutso was allegedly assaulted, whereas Ward 33 councillor Nompumelelo Mazibuko was reportedly taken hostage by residents final Thursday.

Mazibuko was launched shortly after the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the police intervened.

Sun stated:

We perceive the frustrations and might relate to the anger residents have to be feeling because of a scarcity of electrical energy, however that may by no means be an excuse to resort to violence.

Sun stated the realm was equipped by Eskom that had minimize off energy to the affected areas because of persistent non-payment.

He stated the facility entity had refused to interact straight with residents or City officers on the prolonged outages. As such, the councillors subjected to the alleged violence had no energy to intervene within the hopes of getting energy restored.

“I appeal to the management of Eskom to not shirk their duties. They have a responsibility to engage affected residents in Soweto and cannot leave councillors to the mercy of communities frustrated by lengthy periods in the dark,” Sun stated.

