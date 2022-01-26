Space conference: Innovation space entrepreneurship in the spotlight

High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell and Internal Market Commissioner are participating within the 14th Space Conference. The convention affords the chance to debate with key gamers of the European house area on the primary challenges Europe is going through in the present day: restoration, growth of safe public telecommunications, future-oriented entrepreneurship, resilience, digital and inexperienced transition. Commissioner Thierry Breton opened the high-level convention laying out the primary priorities for EU Space in 2022.

Consolidation of present house belongings, launch of recent initiatives (Secure connectivity and a joint initiative with the High Representative on Space visitors administration), innovation and the defence dimension of house would be the most important drivers to foster a extra aggressive European house energy. Following his speech and within the context of the CASSINI Initiative, Commissioner Breton signed a joint letter, along with Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, Kris Peeters and Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund, Alain Godard, officialising the ‘Cassini Seed and Growth Funding Facility’. The goal of this €1 billion house funding fund is to draw extra funds to grow to be lively traders in European SMEs growing house know-how and digital providers utilizing house knowledge.

Commissioner Breton additionally awarded this morning the €10 million prize to the winner, Isar Aerospace Technologies GmbH, for the event of devoted low-cost launch providers for mild satellites into Low Earth Orbit. This afternoon, High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell will ship a keynote speech on the significance of house and safety. The new Joint EU strategy on Space Traffic Management can be an essential contribution to make sure, amongst others, the security of house infrastructure.

As house turns into a brand new frontier for geopolitics, he will even spotlight the strategic hyperlink between the house safety and defence domains. In this context he’ll discuss with the proposal to develop a brand new house technique for safety and defence, as put ahead within the draft Strategic Compass presently below dialogue with member states. Securing a protected and autonomous entry to house will contribute to advance Europe’s strategic autonomy.

Advertisement

Finally, he’ll stress the hyperlink between house and diplomacy, underlining the significance of additional selling international guidelines for outer house, working in multilateral fora, notably the United Nations, in addition to with companions. For extra particulars, please discover the programme here. All speeches can be obtainable on EbS after supply.

Share this text: