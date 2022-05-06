SpaceX Capsule Brings 4 Astronauts Home From 6-Month Mission

SpaceX Capsule: The orbital analysis starting from space-grown chilies to robots.

The third long-duration astronaut group launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) returned to Earth early on Friday, splashing down within the Gulf of Mexico off Florida to finish months of orbital analysis starting from space-grown chilies to robots.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying three US NASA astronauts and a European Space Agency (ESA) crewmate from Germany parachuted into calm seas in darkness on the conclusion of a 23-hour-plus autonomous flight house from the ISS.