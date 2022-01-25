SpaceX Dragon capsule returns from ISS

An unmanned SpaceX Dragon capsule has splashed down off the coast of Florida after finishing a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Dragon, loaded with scientific gear and blood samples supplied by the ISS crew, undocked from the orbiting outpost on Sunday morning.

The crew, made up of US astronauts Kayla Barron and Thomas Marshburn and German astronaut Matthias Maurer, despatched the blood samples for use as a part of medical examinations into the results of long-term house journey on folks’s eyesight.

The Dragon capsule was initially attributable to depart for earth on Friday however NASA postponed the manoeuvre to Monday attributable to unhealthy climate in Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket introduced {hardware}, analysis materials and provides for the crew to the ISS.