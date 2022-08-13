SpaceX launches rocket carrying 46 Starlink internet satellites

American firm SpaceX on Friday launched Falcon 9 rocket with

the subsequent constellation of Starlink microsatellites, based on

the stay broadcast on the corporate’s web site, Trend stories citing

TASS.

The launch from the location on the US Vandenberg Space Force Base

in California happened at 14:40 native time. Forty-six

microsatellites might be launched into low Earth orbit.

The rocket’s first stage has beforehand been utilized in 9

launches. SpaceX staff intend to return this Falcon 9 component

to Earth. It is predicted that after the launch of the stage within the

computerized mode easily descends on an Of Course I Still Love You

(OCISLY) floating platform within the Pacific Ocean. This expertise

permits the corporate to cut back the price of successive launches.

The Starlink community is designed to offer Internet entry

via the deployment of numerous satellites weighing 260

kilograms. SpaceX estimates that the launch of a complete of 11,000

satellites and placing them into operation will price $10 billion.

The firm assures that will probably be capable of present broadband

Internet entry at speeds of 1 gigabit per second, which

corresponds to the 5G customary. Since May 2019, SpaceX has put extra

than 2,500 Starlink satellites into orbit.