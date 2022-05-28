Spain adding missiles, troops to NATO Latvia mission: Report

Spain is sending a battery of surface-to-air missiles and round 100 troops to the NATO ahead presence mission in Latvia, becoming a member of some 500 compatriots already current within the Baltic state, El Pais reported Saturday.

The Spanish protection ministry “plans to deploy in Latvia a battery of surface-to-air NASAMS,” or Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, El Pais mentioned as NATO beefs up its presence within the Baltic area within the face of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

“Our commitment to NATO is total,” Defense Minister Margarita Robles advised Spanish tv in addressing the report.

“We have troops at the moment in Latvia and also in Lithuania, we have our ships in the Mediterranean,” Robles mentioned as she confused Madrid’s “maximum readiness” to step up its contribution to the Western army alliance’s present of power designed to discourage potential Russian incursions into its former Soviet-era zone of affect.

Robles was talking as she attended an armed forces day army parade within the northern city of Huesca, forward of the fortieth anniversary of Spain’s incorporation into NATO on May 30, 1982.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Spain introduced it was sending 150 further troops to Latvia to beef up an preliminary 350-strong contingent deployed in 2017 as NATO responded to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea by deploying battle teams on the physique’s jap flank.

Spain additionally pledged after the Russian invasion to provide offensive army {hardware} to Ukraine after initially suggesting it might solely provide army assist as a part of an EU bundle.

“When we defend Ukraine, we are defending our values of democracy,” mentioned Robles, including Madrid was in so doing standing up in opposition to the “cruelties” of the Russian regime.

