Spain and Morocco agree to reopen enclave land borders

The two international locations have “reached a definitive deal for the reopening of the land borders with Ceuta and Melilla in the coming days”, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares instructed journalists within the Moroccan metropolis of Marrakesh, with out setting an actual date.

The transfer helps draw a line beneath a serious diplomatic standoff on the again of coronavirus restrictions that collectively closed the crossings for 2 years.

The borders grew to become hostage to a serious dispute final yr when Madrid allowed the chief of a Western Saharan independence motion to be handled for Covid-19 in a Spanish hospital.

Ten thousand migrants surged throughout the Moroccan border into Ceuta as native border forces regarded the opposite approach, in what was extensively seen as a punitive gesture by Rabat.

In March, Spain moved to finish the diplomatic disaster with Morocco by eradicating its decades-long stance of neutrality and backing the dominion’s autonomy plan for the Western Sahara, which Rabat insists should stay beneath its sovereignty.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited King Mohammed VI in early April.

The Spanish overseas minister’s announcement comes a month after a Spanish ferry docked in Morocco’s Tangiers port for the primary time in two years.