Spain arrests UK’s most wanted woman

The fugitive, recognized by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) as 47-year-old Sarah Panitzke, was arrested by Guardia Civil police on Sunday strolling her canines in Santa Barbara village, between Barcelona and Valencia.

Panitzke has been wished since 2013 for cash laundering offences as a part of 16-strong prison gang that purchased cellphones overseas with out VAT then resold them within the UK.

The gang made income of “more than £1 billion” (€1.2 billion/$1.3 billion), police and the NCA stated in separate statements.

Originally from Fulford, close to the northern English metropolis of York, Panitzke disappeared in May 2013 earlier than being convicted and sentenced in absentia to eight years behind bars.

She was the final of the gang to be caught, with different members collectively sentenced to 135 years in jail, the NCA stated.

Investigators with Britain’s HMRC tax authorities stated she was liable for laundering all of the group’s revenue via a number of corporations in Spain, the tiny principality of Andorra and Dubai.

The gang managed to shift extra cellphones within the UK than the collective quantity offered by all authorized shops, the Guardia Civil stated, citing British investigators.

In 2015, police found she was residing in Olivella, simply south of Barcelona, together with her husband bringing provides at weekends.

But she realised the police had been onto her and “totally changed her appearance and fled”, later reducing all bodily ties together with her household to keep away from detection.

It was seven years earlier than they discovered her once more after being tipped off she could be in Santa Barbara in February. After a prolonged surveillance operation, police noticed a lady “who clearly had the same physical characteristics”.

This time, they deployed a number of brokers in civilian clothes to make sure she wouldn’t escape once more.

“Sarah Panitzke was one of Britain’s most wanted tax fugitives. She played a pivotal role in a multi-million pound VAT fraud and moved millions through offshore bank accounts,” stated Simon York, head of HMRC’s fraud investigation service in an announcement.

“Panitzke thought she had put herself outside of the reach of HMRC, but… no tax criminal is beyond our reach.”