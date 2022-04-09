Spain bans harassment of women entering abortion clinics

Spain is awaiting the publication in coming days of a brand new legislation banning the intimidation or harassment of girls getting into abortion clinics

The legislation comes into power when it’s revealed within the Government Gazette, presumably subsequent week, after the Spanish Senate on Wednesday endorsed a legislation handed earlier by parliament.

The Senate gave its blessing by 154 to 105 votes for adjustments to the penal code in Spain, the place abortions can be found free of charge within the public health service by way of the 14th week of being pregnant.

The authorized adjustments imply that anybody harassing a girl going into an abortion clinic can be committing against the law that may be punished with as much as one yr in jail.

Spain’s authorities, led by the center-left Socialist authorities, proposed the legislation final yr and lawmakers authorized it in September.

In the Senate, as in parliament, the adjustments have been opposed by right-of-center political groupings.

They argued that the alterations flew within the face of the constitutional proper to free speech and the appropriate to assemble.

Anti-abortion teams stated their gatherings outdoors abortion clinics have been organized to wish and provide assist to the ladies.

The nationwide Association of Accredited Clinics for Pregnancy Termination says that greater than 100 circumstances of harassment are reported outdoors clinics annually.